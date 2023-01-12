Cooking can be therapeutic, but fresh off of a holiday season many of us are fatigued. Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers has some easy and quick meal ideas on a budget.

Caprese bowls over rice: Toss together the holy trinity of tomato, basil, and mozzarella, then serve it over some warm 90-second brown rice.

Naan pizzas: It’s different, simple, and beyond tasty! Some of your viewers will add this to their regular rotation.

“Easy for you” seafood: This is a great idea for a special occasion because seafood is a bit more expensive, maybe Valentine’s Day? People can pick their seafood protein online, choose their seasoning, then pick it up in-store in an oven-safe bag to cook when they get home.