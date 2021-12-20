Easy last minute gift ideas for the whole family

Whether you’ve just been too busy or you’re a procrastinator, or still searching for that perfect gift… you’re quickly running out of time to shop for Christmas.

But! Good news. We’ve got some great last minute gift ideas you can find in town or get delivered in time to slide under the tree! Jenn Sloan is here with some great last minute ideas for everyone on your list.

Yes! There are really 3 key trends we’re seeing in gifts this year…. Everything comfy and cozy, prioritizing self-care – health and wellness, and gear to get outdoors.

Let’s start with the ultimate in comfy and cozy. This is Big Blanket. And the name says it all. It’s 10×10 feet, so there will be no cold feet sticking out, no fighting over the blanket, the entire family can snuggle under here. And it’s something they’ll use every day. So it’s really a perfect gift for mom, dad, grandparents, teens, kids. I mean think of the forts you can build with this! Free 2-day shipping ends tomorrow at midnight. So get to Bigblanket.com right now!

More comfort! Despite stereotypes – you can have fashion and comfort in a shoe. I popped over to Dardano’s shoe store, a true Denver staple – and they said these are the hottest styles right now. Naot has some of the cutest booties for winter, that are also functional for our weather and they have a patented footbed that provides arch support and relieves joint pressure. They’re all hand crafted – more

than 40 people touch each shoe, the ultimate in comfort, quality and style. Dardano’s on Colorado Boulevard is stocked up with these styles and sizes!

Food is always a great gift. My dad for one always expects one special food gift. Teton Waters Ranch is Denver based and they just released this new 100% grassfed beef summer sausage. It’s amazing. Gift it to yourself for a killer charcuterie this holiday! If you order by midnight tonight at tetonwatersranch.com, it will arrive before Friday!

For the kids – we said health and wellness was a trend, and that’s especially true for kids. Slumberkins is a truly special brand their story books and cuddly creatures help kids deal with all the big feelings they experience and build crucial social emotional skills. Like confidence, self-esteem, etc. It is a soft and cuddly gift they will LOVE, but is the ultimate gift with intention. Get these Slumberkins in a hurry with amazon prime, on amazon.com

And we’re still living through a pandemic that has really encouraged all of us to step outside! So gear to enjoy the outdoors is a great gift. I found all of these at Christy Sports, and they have stores throughout the metro area – and in the mountains as well. I would love a pair of snow shoes! heated socks, heated gloves – these can really help you enjoy winter more! Kids would love a new sled. And even a new pair of skis! These are just $60 dollars.