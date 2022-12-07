It’s that time of year again, the holiday season is in full swing. Brooklyn O’Hare the owner of Casa & Cake shares some of her simple tips and tricks to make your home ready for this magical season.

O’Hare says when it comes to decorating for the holidays, the key is to keep things fresh and current. However, keep the sentimental pieces; things that remind you of someone or something special. Those items are priceless. However, consider donating or retire old bulbs and ornaments that either don’t match your current decor or have no sentimental value.

Simple ribbons, newer bulbs, things and colors that work with the current style of your home is key. Think about updating your kiddos stockings from when they were babies or add updated color and personalized name tags as opposed to monogramming adds a little updated change.

O’Hare also says that the key is less is more. Add greenery to various places in your home, but be subtle.

For more decorating tips check out Brooklyn O’Hare’s website at www.casaandcake.com.