Easy DIY sunburn care

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and clean beauty expert shares her go-to DIY tips to care for sun-exposed and burned skin.
Wiggy suggests these helpful tips to sooth those sun scorched skin:
- Try taking a skin-soothing oatmeal-infused bath. Combine ½ cup of powder oatmeal, ½ cup of Epsom Salt, and 5 – 10 drops of Eucalyptus Essential Oil into a cool temperature bath. PRO TIP: Apply WELL CBD-infused body care products to ease topical irritation and reduce redness.
- Create an instantly hydrating, cooling mist by mixing equal parts of liquid coconut oil with Jojoba Oil and 10-15 drops of peppermint oil. Shake mixture and spritz onto skin as needed. The coconut oil will help to moisturize as the essential oils help cool the skin.
- Create skin cooling tea wraps! You start by boiling ½ gallon of distilled water, and once the water is boiling, remove from heat and seep 3 Herbal Mint tea bags with 3 Earl Grey teabags. Once the tea has steeped for 5-10 minutes, place the liquid in a large bowl with ice cubes and soak thick paper towels or rags in the bowl. Ring the tea from the towel, apply directly to affected areas, and leave it on the skin for 15 – 20 minutes. PRO TIP: Apply fresh aloe plant directly onto the skin after tea treatment to help hydrate the skin and prevent peeling.
The best way to beat a sunburn is to prevent one from happening in the first place. Here are some Sun safety tips we all need to know:
- Plan around the sun. Schedule outdoor activities for early morning and late afternoon when the sun is lower in the sky. Peek UVA/UVB rays are from 10 am – 4 pm daily.
- Go Natural! Look for mineral-based sun care containing Zinc Oxide and/or Titanium Dioxide. Each year, an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen washes off swimmers’ bodies, devastating delicate eco-systems and contributing to the current global bleaching event. Avoid using marine-toxic ingredients including: Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Butylparaben, Retinyl Palmitate and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor. These chemicals never biodegrade and can cause irreparable damage to sea life.
- SPF level specifies the amount of time you can spend in the sun without burning, not how strong a product is. An SPF 30 is not tougher than an SPF 15; it just means you won’t need to reapply it as often.
- Reapply. Sunscreen doesn’t last forever so it is important to reapply sun protection regularly and even more frequently if swimming or sweating. Make sure and follow the manufacturer specific directions and reapply accordingly.
- Don’t forgot to apply SPF to the eye area, and your ears. Many skin cancers occur on the ears and round the eyes which protrude outward, and the surrounding delicate skin tends to attract more harmful UV rays.
- Complete the look. Wear wide-brimmed hats, UV-filtering sunglasses, and clothing with 30+UFP protection.