The holidays is all about indulging and being with friends and family. Chef Edwin Sandoval has a crowd pleasing dessert that’s not only simple, but delicious. Chef Edwin Sandoval demonstrates how to make Creme Brulee with Avenidas Coffee.
Avenidas coffee is 100% Guatemalan grown from key coffee regions around the country. These coffees offer unique differences in flavor, which is impacted by the growing environment, the altitude, and the soil type.
All the coffee varieties are available in whole bean or ground, and in 6oz or 12oz packages. The coffee starts at $7.99 a bag and customers can purchase online at: https://www.avenidascafe.com/
Easy dessert ideas for the holidays
