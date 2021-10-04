Easy bedtime beauty routines to get you looking and feeling great

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert, shares her advice for the best bedtime beauty routines.

Do not go to bed without washing your face and following a simple skincare routine. I know you’re tired, but trust me, you don’t want to sleep in the dirt, debris, and impurities that your skin accumulated throughout the day. These particles get into your pores and can cause breakouts, and over time they can attribute to wrinkling and damaged skin.

Get the best beauty rest with Circadia Skincare. Their philosophy is the skin is heavily influenced by Circadian Rhythms and our body’s natural ability to protect during the day and repair during sleep. Follow my go-to nightly routine for glowing skin:

Step 1: Cleanse with the Micro-Exfoliating Honey Cleanser, a luxurious foaming cleanser with gentle exfoliation and a sweet Honey aroma.

Step 2: Apply a few drops of the Vitamin C Reversal Serum to help fights free radical damage while a multiple weight hyaluronic acids works to keep the skin hydrated.

Step 3: Layer on the Nighttime Repair Plus infused with Vitamin A to increase cell turnover while communicating peptides help to promote collagen & elastin, as oil-soluble Vitamin C works to protect skin from damage.

Step 4: Moisturize with the AquaPorin Hydrating a lightweight cream that promotes cellular hydration and slows down moisture loss.

Discover more and shop at: https://circadiaskincare.com/

Every nighttime beauty routine should include teeth whitening products with Terra & Co. This completely natural oral care routine is designed for the most sensitive teeth and includes:

Step 1: Brilliant Black Oil Pulling. A powerful Ayurvedic blend of plant-based ingredients like MCT coconut, refreshing peppermint, and activated charcoal to whiten teeth, cleanse the mouth, and promote healthy gums. Effective in removing stains from coffee, wine, and berries. Pour 1

teaspoon of oil into the mouth. Swish for 1 minute or longer. Discard into the trash can. Do not swallow. Do not rinse.

Step 2: Brilliant Black Toothpaste. This Fluoride-free toothpaste is made with plant-based ingredients like activated charcoal and organic coconut oil to whiten teeth naturally. Gentle and low abrasive formula is clinically tested and safe for daily use, twice per day, every day!

Step 3: Brilliant Black Dental Floss. Bamboo fiber mint-spiked eco-friendly dental floss with coconut oil and activated charcoal work to remove build-up in between teeth. Naturally occurring ionic charges of charcoal cling onto plaque and tartar, leaving a whiter, brighter, more beautiful smile!

This Terra & Co. 3 step bundle is available at www.terraandco.com as a bundle for ONLY $55.00

Get your maximum hours of sleep! You want 7-8 hours of slumber a night because it is crucial for a healthy balanced body. Being tired and worn down can cause dark circles and puffiness around the eyes and dull appearing skin.

Once the day is done, slip into relaxation mode with Bluebird Botanicals Downshift, a CBN CBD formula designed to help you chill. This product delivers a Full Spectrum CBD minor cannabinoid CBN, the hemp plant’s relaxing cannabinoid. The wonderful “Mellowing” Full Spectrum hemp formula works to support your transition into your evening routine and end the day with ease.

If you prefer something other than a tincture – Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies allow you to meet the sweeter side of CBD. With 15mg of CBD per serving, these gummies offer a delicious way to enhance your wellness routine. These gummies are plant-based and use only real organic sweeteners. Treat yourself at any time of day with one of these full-spectrum gummies in watermelon, strawberry, or lemon flavors.

Relax and rejuvenate your skin and body with the Bluebird Botanicals Hemp CBD Sport Lotion, a dual-action warming-and-cooling CBD cream formulated for athletes and any Colorado active go-getters. This lotion features full-spectrum hemp extract, arnica, ginger, jojoba, and coconut oil to rejuvenate your skin after a workout or just a long day. Shop locally at Whole Foods and Sprouts

Learn more and shop on Bluebirdbotanicals.com