Easy back to school saving hacks

The homework may change from grade to grade, but one thing stays the same: school supplies are expensive. Backpacks, clothes, pencils, notebooks and more add up to hundreds of dollars in expenses. This year, with bulk quantities of masks and hand sanitizer on the shopping list, that budget will likely be even higher.

So let’s take some of the financial stress out of preparing for this school year with our Smart Cookies expert, Sandra Grahame!

How To Fill Up Your Back Pack + Lunch Box For Free

From now through the end of August, if you use the Ibotta app you can get 100% cash back on school and lunchtime essentials in its first-ever Back to School FREE for All event.

Families can shop for their free back-to-school bundle at participating partners and If you shop with the Ibotta app or browser extension you’ll get 100% cash back on the bundle, worth up to $20. It includes a 5 Star Notebook, a package of Pencils, a package of erasers, a box of Kleenex, one loaf of Nature’s Own Bread, a jar of Skippy peanut butter and squeeze bottle of Smucker’s Fruit Spread as well as a 4 pack of Del Monte Fruit cups.

Stock Up Now On Gear That’s Made To Last

For those items your kids will use almost everyday stock up on items that will last the entire year.

Brightly colored hoodies are key to survive the lost and found.

For basics like backpacks and uniforms stock up now and take advantage of the best prices of the year!