Are you planning on having a get together to watch your favorite hockey team? Kendall Miller with Wild Planet has some simple recipes that are not only tasty but good for you to snack on during the NHL playoff run.

Wild Planet is 100% sustainably pole & line caught fish that packs a lot of protein than other canned brands.

Wild Planet Albacore Tuna Pinwheels

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

Choice of either 1 avocado, mashed or 4 Tbsp hummus

2 flour tortillas or gluten free wraps

1 can (5oz) Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna, undrained

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup thinly sliced cucumber

Instructions

Separate and spread an equal amount of either the mashed avocado or the hummus onto the two tortillas/wraps. Break up the Albacore Wild Tuna in a bowl and reincorporate the juices. Add the lemon juice and mix. Towards one end of each tortilla/wrap, layer an equal amount of spinach, carrots and cucumber in a row. Roll up each tortilla/wrap tightly and cut into 1/2 inch- 1 inch slices. Secure each with a toothpick, if desired.

Wild Planet Mediterranean Seafood Antipasto Platter

Makes 4-6 appetizer portions

Ingredients

6-8 large green or red leaf lettuce leaves

1 jar Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna Fillets or 1 can (5oz) Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna

1 can Wild Planet Wild Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon, or in Marinara Sauce

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1 jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained

1/2 cup marinated mushrooms

2 roasted red pepper halves, sliced into 1/4″ wide strips

4 large pieces grilled eggplant, cut into 1″ strips

4 large pieces grilled zucchini and/or yellow squash,

cut into 1″ strips

1 small fennel bulb, sliced thin

1 cup small fresh mozzarella balls

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces

1/4 cup capers, drained

Olive oil and red wine or balsamic vinegar, for serving

Instructions

Arrange lettuce leaves on a large serving platter. Remove tuna from jar or can and retain liquid. Gently break apart tuna into bite size pieces and arrange on one of lettuce leaves, drizzle liquid from jar or can over tuna. Remove sardines from can, retaining olive oil or marinara sauce. Gently break apart into bite size pieces and arrange alongside tuna on platter. Drizzle olive oil or marinara from can over sardines. Continuing around the platter, arrange olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini and/or yellow squash, fennel, mozzarella balls and tomatoes. Scatter basil and capers over all. Serve with oil and vinegar alongside.