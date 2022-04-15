If you still don’t have plans this Easter Sunday, you might want to check out Fire Restaurant & Lounge for their Easter Brunch.

Join The ART for Easter Brunch at FIRE on Sunday, April 17 from 10 AM – 2 PM, serving Easter Spring Omelets, Citrus Cured Trout, Pink Lemonade Donuts and a “Bunny Menu” for kids!

The Easter Bunny will hop around during the event with treats. Families are welcome to take photos from 10 AM – 2 PM with 15-minute carrot breaks at the bottom of each hour.

Kids can also enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt on the 4th Floor Lobby from 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM, and Easter Crafts in The ART’s Living Room.

If you would like to make Chef Keeley’s Pink lemonade donuts, here’s the recipe:

Pink lemonade Donuts

Ingredients

For the doughnuts:

3 cups (381 grams) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons (43 grams) unsalted butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm

1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature

2T pink lemonade powder

2 large eggs, at room temperature

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated white sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Vegetable, canola, refined coconut oil, vegetable shortening, or peanut oil, for frying

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Combine butter and buttermilk in a small bowl or measuring cup, and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and sugar until thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Beat in the vanilla extract. On low speed, alternately add the flour mixture with the melted butter and buttermilk, starting and ending with the flour. The dough will be soft. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, or until the dough is firm enough to handle. MAKE AHEAD: At this point you can also refrigerate the covered dough for up to 48 hours. Let come to room temperature before proceeding with recipe as written.

Pink Lemonade Donut Glaze:

2 cups (6oz/172g)) powdered sugar

1T pink lemonade powder

2-3 tablespoons milk

1T Lemon Juice

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Mix all ingredients together to form a glaze and pour on top of the warm donuts

Easter Donut Eggs

1# cooked donuts

4oz cream cheese

In the Kitchen aid using the paddle attachment mix all ingredients together to form a dough like consistency. Form into egg shapes and dip in white chocolate. Decorate using sprinkles or food coloring for that Easter fun look.