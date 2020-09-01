East High students walk out in protest of Denver police investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — A large group of students walked out in protest of the Denver Police Department investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a former student at East High School.

Several students told FOX31 they are upset over allegations of sexual assault of other students. Denver Public Schools did not comment on specifics but said they are looking into concerns.

DPD told FOX31 they were “alerted to an alleged sexual assault of a former East High school student and is investigating the matter.”

Denver Police asks anyone with first-hand knowledge of any suspected assault or abuse to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or Safe2Tell Colorado at 1-877-542-7233. Information can be shared anonymously.