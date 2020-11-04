Early Denver results have Biden, blue candidates and causes with average 70 percent more votes

DENVER (KDVR) – Early results tell the same story across the board – not only is Denver voting for Joe Biden but voters are going blue all around.

Early results have 83.17% of the Denver vote for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket, while only 15.26% has gone to President Donald Trump.

Early data does not show Denverites simply voting against Trump but voting for Democratic candidates and causes.

In the races that have come in – state and federal – an average 70% more votes went to Democrats than Republicans.

Denverites are voting blue for both houses of Congress.

They also voted overwhelmingly for John Hickenlooper for the state’s Senate seat with 81.35% of votes while incumbent Republican Cory Gardner has 17.3%.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 race, Democrat Diana DeGette has 81.29% of votes in the early results while Republican Shane Bolling has 16.63%.

State races followed the same trend.

Democrat Lisa Escarcega won 80.63% of the State Board of Education Congressional District 1 race, Democrat Chris Hansen as District 31 State Senator 79.8%, Democrat James Coleman as District 33’s with 92.67%, Democrat Susan Lontine state representative district 1 with 68.68%, Democrat Alec Garnett for state representative District 2 with 83.978%, Democrat Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez as representative for District 4 at 85.28%, Alex Valdez with 82.99%, Steven Woodrow with 75.34%, and Emily Sirota with 73.47%.

Causes have the same tint.

Early votes have Amendment 76 with 58% voting to oppose, Amendment 77 with 66.86% voting for, Proposition 113 with 76.15% of the vote, Proposition 114 with 67.18% of the vote and Proposition 115 with 79.59% voting against.