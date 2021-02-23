Eagle County is accepting “5 Star” applications

Eagle County is now accepting “5 Star” business applications to allow qualified venues to operate in a less restrictive Covid-19 Dial Level under the current public health guidance.

Colorado’s “5 Star” Certified Business Variance Program allows businesses to expand operations by implementing safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This program is designed for responsible businesses that are following public health guidance, and have demonstrated a commitment to the health and safety of their staff and customers.