E-Counseling for Mental Health During Covid-19

What is e-counseling? According to Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, it is therapy that involves providing mental health services and support over the internet. This can occur through email, text messaging, video conferencing, online chat, messaging, or phone.

Dr. Ziegler has partnered up with BetterHelp, who only employs licensed therapists and psychologists have seen as much as a 200% increase in demand, they have served upwards of 100,000 people per day. Many people are lonely, anxious and experiencing increased symptoms of depression as this pandemic hits our country not just physically but also mentally.

Millions of people are accessing apps for improvements in mental health, this is a trend that has been on the rise even before COVID and now is showing even greater demand as stress increases and face to face accessibility is limited.

While more research will keep coming out, the efficacy of online therapy is in some studies looking at depression, telehealth is as effective as face to face contact. It is also quite helpful in data collection and assessments.



For more information or to start a free one week trial people can go to my website www.drsherylziegler.com/betterhelp to learn more.