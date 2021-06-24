Dylan Redwine’s mom advised she was required to send son to alleged would-be killer

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Emotional testimony was heard Thursday in the Mark Redwine trail in La Plata County. Mark is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, in 2012.

Dylan’s brother, Cory Redwine, was back on the witness stand Thursday morning. Amber Harrison, the divorce attorney of Dylan’s mother, also testified. Harrison recalled an emotional moment right before Dylan left on a trip to visit Mark in Southwest Colorado. Harrison testified that Dylan’s mom, Elaine Hall, had reservations about sending her son on a court-ordered trip to stay with her ex-husband Mark.

“I told her that she had to put Dylan on the plane or she would be charged with contempt of court,” Harrison said while attempting to hold back tears.

Cory, Dylan’s older brother, spoke about how Dylan did not like spending time with his dad who lived near Vallecito Lake. After Dylan went missing in 2012, Cory said he grew angry and frustrated with Mark over Mark’s lack of willingness to help in search efforts to find Dylan.

“Anything that was discovered, whether it was Dylan’s or not, was brought to me,” Cory said in describing his role in searching for his then missing brother.

When pressed about his motivation to testify, Cory explained his presence in court was to find the truth. Cory became emotional when asked how he now feels about the man accused of killing his brother.

“I still love him,” Cory said of Mark Redwine. “I wish I didn’t have to be here.”

Mark is charged with Second Degree Murder and Child Abuse Resulting in Death in connection to his son’s death. Mark said he ran errands during Dylan’s visit and claims Dylan was gone when he returned home. Prosecutors believe Dylan confronted his dad about compromising and embarrassing pictures– the alleged motive in the killing.

A sheriff’s investigator and former CBI agent also testified about the process of evidence collection and preservation during the afternoon portion of Thursday’s hearing.

Testimony is set to continue Friday morning. The trial is being streamed live on FOX31 NOW.