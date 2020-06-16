Dumb Friends League Pit Bull Adoption Drive

The Dumb Friends League is dedicated to finding loving homes for those adorable block-headed, bully breed pups – our beloved pit bulls! So, we’re hosting a virtual Pittie Party!

Pit bulls typically take longer to find new families since people in the area are unable to adopt them due to city breed bans. Some home owners associations, landlords and apartments also have imposed breed restrictions. This creates a smaller pool of adopters and a longer stay at our shelters than other dogs, so we are encouraging people who live in breed-friendly communities to consider adopting a pit bull.

What: Virtual Pittie Party

When (day and time): June 15 – 19

Where: Dumb Friends League

Cost: 50% off adoption fees for pit bulls