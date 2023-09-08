DENVER (KDVR) — With two high-profile sporting events in the Denver metro area this weekend, law enforcement is on high alert for drinking and driving.

“It’s just basically like having St. Patrick’s Day/New Year’s Eve, because we have two big games,” Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

Cutler said they will have added enforcement near U.S. 36 for the Colorado Buffaloes football game and on Interstate 25 for Sunday’s Denver Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High.

“We will definitely have additional troopers out in those areas, looking for anybody that decided to drink and drive,” Cutler said.

Cutler said a relatively new DUI enforcement team has paid dividends in keeping drunk drivers off the road.

The Colorado Buffaloes football game versus Nebraska starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders clash on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

“We’re gonna be out there,” Cutler said. “We’re gonna be looking for you. We’re gonna stop you.”