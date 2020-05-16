DUI, careless driving charges for driver involved in accident on 6th Avenue in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Terri McFadden, a 24-year-old man from Lakewood, has been arrested on charges of vehicular assault, DUI, and careless driving after an accident he was involved in resulted in four hospitalizations on Friday night, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

LPD received a call at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Friday night for an accident on 6th Avenue near the Simms Street/Union Boulevard exit. LPD reports McFadden was driving a KIA sedan traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue when it struck a Lincoln sedan pushing it onto or over a guardrail.

According to LPD, there were five occupants in the Lincoln (two females and three males). It was reported West Metro Fire Department had to extract three people that were trapped. Four of the five occupants of the Lincoln were transported to the hospital.