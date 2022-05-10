Several major companies are putting purchasing limits on baby formula as the nationwide shortage of the products worsens.

Families across the country have been impacted by formula recalls and shortages as of late and Mother’s Milk Bank is here to let families know that donor human milk is available as an option.

Mother’s Milk Bank in Colorado says that donor human milk is a critical resource for new parents who, for whatever reason need extra milk to feed their baby.

Between 80-90% of the milk they recceive goes to NICUs across the country to help support the most fragile of babies. The remaining 10-20% goes to outpatient families – families at home who either need a little extra supply while moms milk comes in, don’t have access to breastmilk directly, often in cases of surrogacy or adoption.

Due to the shortage, Mother’s Milk Bank are seeing the impacted by events like the formula shortage and are struggling to find a way to feed their baby. Anyone interested should visit our website at milkbankcolorado.org or give us a call at 303-869-1888.