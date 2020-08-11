DU postpones fall sports until spring due to coronavirus pandemic

Denver University students are on alert because of reports of a peeper at a home south of campus.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Summit League, which includes the University of Denver, announced on Monday that all fall sports have been postponed until spring due to COVID-19.

Competition and championships of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are the fall sports affected. Karlton Creech, Athletic Director for DU, made a statement about the postponement via Twitter:

“The health and safety of our students, and the DU community as a whole is our top priority. There’s nothing we would love more than to see our programs back in competition, but I believe the decision by the Summit League and its member institutions’ leaders is in the best interest of our student-athletes’ long term future. This unprecedented time is difficult now, but I’m confident it will bring us all closer as we get through this together.” DU Athletic Director, Karlton Creech

Statement from @KarltonCreechAD on the postponement of fall sports to the spring of 2021. #PioneerTogether https://t.co/ZCJaqse24K pic.twitter.com/2UJCMlR7jt — Denver Athletics (@DU_Pioneers) August 11, 2020

The other schools in the Summit League are University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Oral Roberts University and Western Illinois University.