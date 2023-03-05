BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Wind advisories might have ended Sunday night, but for some communities in the foothills, the next one could bring another high fire risk.

“Our grasses are drier, our trees are kind of coming out of that winter hibernation mode, if you will,” Seth McKinney, fire management officer for Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said.

This year has been pretty typical, when it comes to grassfires, according to McKinney, though Boulder County has had its share of fires.

“We haven’t had any major incidents in the county,” McKinney said. “Couple of small grassfires here and there but easily picked up.”

McKinney credits vigilance by frontline crews and residents in foothill communities.

“The public is just very aware of the conditions in which we could have a fast-moving grassfire,” McKinney said.

Images from the Marshall Fire are all too familiar for folks in the area, all the more reason they should stay on guard.

“We’re kind of coming into our high fire danger season for the front country,” McKinney said.

Snowpacks, while good for moisture on the ground, go away fast thanks to another mechanism of Mother Nature.

“Now that that snow has disappeared,” McKinney said, “what we’re seeing is a lot of dry dormant grass, especially in the lower elevations, lower foothills.”

That dry grass could be the fuel for a massive fire on any windy day.

“When things really start greening up, you know, it’s a sigh of relief for me,” McKinney said.