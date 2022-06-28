DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will stay dry Tuesday night with warm temperatures. Temperatures will hit the mid-90s again on Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms.

Denver has a 20% chance for storms on Wednesday with better chances in the central and northern mountains.

Rain chances will go up to 50% on the Front Range by Thursday cooling high temperatures to the 80s. There could be a few rain showers during the Colorado Avalanche celebration parade in Denver.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s in Denver.

Storm chances will decrease to 20% on Sunday and Monday meaning that only isolated spots will see a storm while most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will return to the 90s by the Fourth of July.