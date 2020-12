The Dry Land Distillers is happy to bring back its annual Nog Off eggnog competition, featuring recipes from six local restaurateurs, mixologists and entrepreneurs.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the format of this year’s contest. Instead of hosting an on-site competition, Dry Land is offering a four week series of six competing eggnogs as takeout cocktails. Each week, participants will get two different eggnogs in a to-go kit.