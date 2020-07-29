Dry Land Distillers making Deliveries

You may have seen the folks from Dry Land Distillers giving away free handmade popsicles around Denver this past weekend. The distillery makes seasonal non-alcoholic popsicles to showcase ingredients and botanicals that are featured in their cocktails.

The Dry Land team was masked and gloved up, giving away their signature Lavender Honey popsicles from the back of their 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser (nicknamed Oscar). Why were they doing this? They were promoting their first delivery day in Denver!

Dry Land recently began delivering their custom-crafted cocktails and award-winning spirits to the neighborhoods around Washington Park, Cherry Creek, Platt Park and Capitol Hill.

Deliveries are made through BrewHop Trolley, a vintage streetcar that has been recommissioned to deliver the best spirits directly to your door.

Dry Land’s next Popsicle in the Park day is planned for Sunday, August 2nd. Locations will be posted online and on their social media channels at least a week in advance.

Here’s the recipe for the Lavender Honey popsicles Dry Land has been giving out:

Dry Land Distillers Lavender Honey Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Whole Milk

10 Tbsp Honey

4 Tbsp Lavender

3 Cups Plain Greek Yogurt

Directions:

Heat milk with lavender until hot (do not boil). Let rest, covered, for about 20 minutes. Add honey to the warm milk. And steep, covered, for at least another hour. Strain the mixture into a large bowl and add the yogurt. Whisk until smooth. Freeze in molds. Enjoy! (Note: If you want a touch more purple color to your sweet treats, add a small handful of crushed blueberries to the hot milk.)