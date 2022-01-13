Dry January with Dos Luces’ non-alcoholic Chicha Morada

Perfect for those “Dry January” roundups, or any pieces you are working on about craft sodas, Chicha Morada is a light and sweet beverage brewed from Purple Corn, sweetened with lime juice, and spiced.

Dos Luces Brewery, Denver’s only brewery specializing in corn and maguey-based gluten-free beers inspired by Pre-Hispanic traditions, also offers a non-alcoholic, gluten free soda known as Chicha Morada, now available nationwide. The craft soda is a healthy non-alcoholic alternative and great for those just wanting to try something new. It’s also an ideal choice for kids as an alternative to sugary sodas and juices.

Chicha Morada has been enjoyed in Peru for thousands of years. Light and sweet, it is brewed from Purple Corn that is naturally rich in antioxidants, sweetened with a touch of Panela, fruited with Peruvian lime juice, and spiced with cinnamon and clove. The purple corn used to make Chicha has been increasingly used for its health benefits including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.