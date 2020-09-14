Driving high awareness campaign launched by CDOT

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a new campaign to raise awareness about the risks of marijuana impaired driving on Monday.

The campaign was created with input from The Cannabis Conversation, an initiative that asked Coloradans their thoughts about driving under the influence of marijuana, CDOT said.

“The point of The Cannabis Conversation was to learn how CDOT could more effectively communicate with Coloradans and influence their decision making,” said CDOT Communications Manager Sam Cole. “We took all the research and input we received from the public and molded it into this campaign with the goal of motivating Coloradans to not drive while high.

CDOT says 31 cannabis-involved driving fatalities occurred in 2018, with the drivers testing positive for 5ng or greater of Delta-9 THC.

The marijuana industry has partnered with CDOT to educate consumers about driving under the influence risks and laws.