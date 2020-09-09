Driver who killed Parker cyclist receives maximum sentence

DENVER (KDVR) — Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade sentenced Preston James Dorris to the maximum of 18 years for the death of Edward Charles “Chuck” Vogel, Jr. on Aug. 28.

Dorris pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide – reckless driving and careless driving – vulnerable road user.

Vogel died on July 5, the day after he was hit from behind by Dorris while riding his bicycle southbound on Pine Drive in unincorporated Douglas County. Dorris fled the scene after the accident.

The Kia Spectra Dorris was driving when he hit Vogel was found abandoned in Parker on July 5. The car was traced to Dorris and he was arrested in Nebraska.

“This case literally hit close to home. My kids and I ride bikes in that area and on that road,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “This man was a pillar in the Parker community and gave untold volunteer hours to help others. Mr. Vogel was taken from us by a selfish coward who hit him and drove off. The public should know that Colorado’s incredibly weak laws in the area mean that this killer likely will be back on our streets in less than six years. Coloradans … the Vogels … deserve better.”

Family and friends gave impact statements during the sentencing hearing which drew almost 80 people on Webex.

“Chuck was left on the side of the road like a piece of trash. That was my husband, my best friend – he never regained consciousness and was on life support,” Vogel’s widow told the court. This defendant “has shown he will not choose rehabilitation, and now it is time for him to be held accountable … This was a crime, and he needs to pay – not just for Chuck, but for all those pedestrians and cyclists out there.”

Citing Dorris’ prior criminal history in sentencing arguments, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner asked for the maximum sentence of 18 years.

Dorris “never braked, slowed down, swerved or turned back. The defendant was not speeding. It was clear – he could see 310 feet ahead,” Kellner said. “Marijuana and an open bottle of vodka were found in the abandoned car. … He stole the life from Chuck Vogel and deprived Mr. Vogel’s family and his community of many years of his contributions.”