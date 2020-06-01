Driver that hit three police officers and civilian arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — Thirty-seven-year old Anthony Knapp was arrested on Sunday facing charges of first degree assault and attempted first degree assault for driving into and injuring three Denver Police Department officers and one civilian.

The incident happened at Logan Street and Colfax Avenue Saturday night. The officers were on a RDV (Rapid Deployment Vehicle) when they were struck by the vehicle. One officer sustained a fractured leg. No update was given regarding the civilian’s condition.

According to DPD, Knapp was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with Wyoming plates. The side mirror had broken off in the accident and was recovered at the scene. When the vehicle was located, the plates had been changed to Colorado plates.

After further investigation, officers confirmed the vehicle was the suspect car in the hit-and-run. DPD officers arrested Knapp at 3 p.m. and the investigation is still being conducted.