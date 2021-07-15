Driver hits, kills cyclist on Lee Hill Road in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver in a car crashed into a bicyclist Thursday evening, causing fatal injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m.

The cyclist was a 39-year-old man from Boulder.

The driver, a 68-year-old man who was deemed at fault, stayed on scene.

Police did not have information on whether the driver will face charges or a citation.

Lee Hill Road was expected to be closed for several hours from Fourth Street to Olde Stage Road while police investigated the crash, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.