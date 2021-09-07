Driver hits child in Birch Elementary crosswalk

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver on Tuesday crashed into a child near Birch Elementary School.

The “young student” was in the crosswalk at Birch Street and East 10th Avenue, according to a notice distributed to the school’s families.

“I know that many of our students and families saw the situation unfolding as they arrived this morning. We will be working to support any students that might have been concerned by all of the activity,” Principal Tanya Santee wrote.

The child was hospitalized but is expected to be released on Tuesday, the principal wrote.

“As you know, the safety of our students is top priority at Birch,” the principal wrote. “I am pulling in our Safe Routes to School Team, who specializes in creating safe solutions for students to walk and bike to school and will look for immediate and long-term solutions to ensuring student safety as students arrive and leave school on a daily basis.”