The restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit hard for the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Colorado restaurants are resilient and poised for pandemic recovery this year, local businesses and workers continue to need support to overcome the hardship of the past two years and to deal with unexpected emergencies.

That’s why the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Mile High Chapter Hardship Fund and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation is hosting Drink Red Wear Red benefit to help provide emergency grants to industry employees in need.

DRWR will feature signature wines and spirits from Republic National Distributing, ample hors d’oeuvres from more than 20 prominent local restaurants, lively entertainment, a silent auction, private access to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and, for VIP attendees – one of the most striking views in Denver!

DRWR will take over the outdoor spaces at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on June 9.

Through May 26, early-bird ticket purchasers will pay $125 for the full VIP experience and $45 for the general admission party.

