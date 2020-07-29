Drier Wednesday as the Monsoon disappears

DENVER (KDVR) — Drier air has moved into Colorado. The Monsoon is going on vacation for a few days. The chance of afternoon thunderstorms today is 10 percent across the mountains and Front Range.

Front Range highs will be around 90 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 90 degrees.

A backdoor cold front brushes Denver on Thursday and Friday. Highs drop into the 80s with 20-30 percent chances of afternoon t-storms.

It will be drier on Saturday and back to near 90 degrees.

Sunday starts dry, but keep an eye out for afternoon t-storms. Monday looks similar.

At this point, we do not see a return of the seasonal Monsoon over the next 7 days.