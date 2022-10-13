The ski resorts are firing up their snow guns, but are you ready for the slopes? Our fashion guru, Peggy Ziglin is here to help us look ready for the new ski season and she shows us how at outlet prices.

If you’re looking to dress like a high fashion skier without spending a lot. The Outlets at Castle Rock is your one stop shopping destination. From brands like North Face, Black Diamond and Spyder, you’ll not only look great, but you’ll feel great for not spending a ton.

The Outlets at Castle Rock will be hosting their Outdoor Festival on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am – 4pm. There will be live music, plus a DJ, great food, rock climbing wall and so much more including a fashion show at 1130a.