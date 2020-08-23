DPS stops saying Pledge of Allegiance, chooses other ways to inspire meetings

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver School Board member Tay Anderson tweeted a reply to President Trump on Saturday concerning the Pledge of Allegiance. Anderson wrote, “I got the School Board to ditch it all together. — “With liberty and justice for all?” Not if you’re Black in America.”

This AM @TayAndersonCO tweeted a reply to @realDonaldTrump about Pledge of Allegiance saying, “I got the School Board to ditch it all together. — “With liberty and justice for all?” Not if you’re Black in America.” DPS confirms board stopped saying Pledge of Allegiance months ago pic.twitter.com/eAc7DZWRtc — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 23, 2020

Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones confirmed to FOX31 that the board stopped saying the Pledge of Allegiance months ago. Jones sent the following statement to FOX31:

“The board has not focused on this issue given COVID-19 and remote meetings. Traditionally, the Board of Education president led the Pledge of Allegiance after high school JROTC members posted the colors. Board members respect and support Secretary Anderson’s decision to sit during the Pledge beginning in January. At the beginning of the Board of Education meeting in February, board members read a statement in acknowledgement of Black History Month instead of saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Since then, the Board of Education has opened meetings with voices reflective of our community. In April, board members invited Colorado Poet Laureate, Bobby LeFebre to perform a poem. In May, the board invited Kerrie Joy and student Renicia Schneider to honor the Class of 2020. In June, Rodney Douglas of Manual High School performed Lift Every Voice and Sing in solidarity for the racial protests. The Board of Education began this year with a speech from Joyclyn Reed, a 2020 graduate from Northfield High School who was the keynote speaker at the DPS Foundation Achieve Gala 2020 Transformed. Board members have not discussed what they will do when we are back to in person meetings.” Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones