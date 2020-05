DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 22nd Avenue and Broadway on Sunday morning.

A vehicle with a victim of a gunshot wound was discovered, DPD says. Two friends of the victim were transporting him to the hospital and called police for help from the 22nd and Broadway location, according to DPD.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. No other details about the shooting or the victim have been released.