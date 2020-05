DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the 500 block of Park Avenue at approximately 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning.

An adult male was transported to the hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, DPD says.

According to DPD, the suspect fled the scene and officers are currently searching for this person and/or any information about the shooting. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.