DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police made a concerning discovery overnight in the Virginia Village neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, a possible meth lab was located late Friday night on the 5300 block of East Asbury Avenue.

Officials with DPD said that one person was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

FOX31 will bring you updates on this investigation as officials release them.