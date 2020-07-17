DPD asking for community’s help to reduce gun violence

DENVER- The Denver Police Department unveiled a new public service campaign aimed at reducing gun violence after a rash of recent shootings left several young people dead. Chief Paul Pazen said, “We are very concerned. These are some pretty staggering numbers. We have had some sharp increases in youth violence and gun violence and we really need our community’s help that way we can address this and keep the city safe.”

According to the department, 33 people have been shot since the beginning of the year in Denver. That is up 50% from a year ago. 85 people have been shot and wounded, compared to 61 during the same timeframe last year. Chief Pazen said, “We were anticipating an increase in the summer months and wanted to do something about it. This increase is a lot higher than what we would`ve expected.”

He said the department starting working with young people to design campaigns earlier this year. The department released five public service announcements asking for gun owners to lock up their guns so they aren’t stolen and used in crimes. Chief Pazen said, “We need the community’s help. We cannot address the issue of violence in our city alone. This is something that only by working together we can reduce violence in our city. Only by working together can we keep our youth safe.”

He also pointed out that not all of the shootings have gang ties. He said, “We also want to be careful with youth violence and gang violence. They are not the same. We had some young people who lost their lives this weekend. Several of these individuals had zero ties to any type of gang activity whatsoever.”

The department is looking into all the factors that contribute to the increased gun violence. According to DPD, 327 guns were reported stolen during the first 6 months of 2020. Chief Pazen said, “Often they are getting guns because folks are irresponsible gun owners, leaving them in their car, sometimes locking the door and sometimes not locking the door. This is handguns and assault rifles.”

Murder victims’ family members are calling for an end to the violence as well. Barry Overton’s nephew, Davarie Armstrong, was shot and killed on Saturday night. Davarie was at a party, trying to break up a fight when he was shot. Overton said, “I think it`s easy to pull a trigger because we see it on TV. What we don`t see is the heartbreak. We don`t see a young sister crying. We don’t see a mother that has put everything into raising her son and protecting him, to have his life taken away in the blink of an eye. Understanding that split second decision has a ripple effect and repercussions that will last for decades.” They are thankful the city and the police department are talking about the senseless violence and taking some action.

DPD did seize 823 illegal guns from January-June of this year. They say this call to action campaign is part of DPD’s comprehensive gun-related crime reduction strategy, which includes: in-person outreach by officers; a focus on recovering illegal firearms and holding offenders accountable; gunshot detection technology.