DPD arrest suspect for homicide at 48th and Chambers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is holding 51-year-old Samuel Robinson for investigation of a homicide that occurred near 48th Avenue and Chambers Road on April 24.

Suspicion of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a previous offender are the alleged charges Robinson is facing, according to DPD.

Approximately 12:58 a.m. on April 24, Denver 911 received a call to report a shooting near the AutoZone on 48th Avenue and Chambers Road, DPD reports.

According to DPD, the suspect fled before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DPD continues to conduct the investigation for the homicide while Robinson is being held.