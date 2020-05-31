DPD: 83 arrests for curfew violations, additional charges for some

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by ANDREAS ARNOLD/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, 83 people were arrested for violating curfew on Saturday night, with some additional charges for a few.

Other charges included property damage, possession of prohibited weapons and throwing missiles.

Mayor Hancock ordered mandatory curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the City and County of Denver on Saturday afternoon effective until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

What began as a peaceful protest early in the day, turned violent with fires being set and multiple injuries including three police officers and a civilian being hit by a moving vehicle.

DPD also confiscated numerous weapons and harmful substances during the day and into the evening.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories