DPD: 83 arrests for curfew violations, additional charges for some

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, 83 people were arrested for violating curfew on Saturday night, with some additional charges for a few.

Other charges included property damage, possession of prohibited weapons and throwing missiles.

#DPD Officers arrested 83 persons for curfew violations, some had additional charges for throwing Missiles, damaging property and having prohibited weapons. One person was arrested prior to the 8 PM curfew. The photographs are of 2 weapons recovered. pic.twitter.com/g5F5FrqXnK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020

Mayor Hancock ordered mandatory curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the City and County of Denver on Saturday afternoon effective until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

What began as a peaceful protest early in the day, turned violent with fires being set and multiple injuries including three police officers and a civilian being hit by a moving vehicle.

DPD also confiscated numerous weapons and harmful substances during the day and into the evening.