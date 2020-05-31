DPD: 83 arrests for curfew violations, additional charges for some

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, 83 people were arrested for violating curfew on Saturday night, with some additional charges for a few.
Other charges included property damage, possession of prohibited weapons and throwing missiles.
Mayor Hancock ordered mandatory curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the City and County of Denver on Saturday afternoon effective until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
What began as a peaceful protest early in the day, turned violent with fires being set and multiple injuries including three police officers and a civilian being hit by a moving vehicle.
DPD also confiscated numerous weapons and harmful substances during the day and into the evening.