Dozens participate in 50th anniversary of Chicano day of action at La Raza Park

DENVER (KDVR) — As many attended this year’s event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Chicano day of action, it was more about recognizing the current issues happening in Denver and around the country.

“Recognizing those communities in Denver and nationwide, we’re working on police reform. On helping police officers and police departments to be more responsive to the mental health and the needs and help to serve and protect us,” Arturo Jimenez, immigration attorney and author, said. “Working in conjunction with them and everyone else who is trying to keep the community safe during this historic time.”

On Aug. 29, 1970, over 20,000 Chicanas/os peacefully marched, united in protest against the Vietnam War as part of the National Chicano Moratorium movement in East Los Angeles. It was violently interrupted by law enforcement leaving four dead, including a prominent Mexican American journalist Ruben Salazar.

The movement on Saturday called for the U.S. military to release more information about the death of Vanessa Guillen. She was an Army specialist whose remains were found near Fort Hood last month.