Dozens march against youth violence in Montbello

DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly 50 people marched through Montbello Saturday afternoon to draw attention to the recent youth violence in the neighborhood.

The march was in support of Black Lives Matter. With so much national attention on racial injustice, organizer and activist Alvertis Simmons says attention must also be focused on gun violence in Montbello.

“We’ve got to do something. I talked to some of the young people and they told me they don’t have any love and they have no opportunities. We’re here to say we do love you but you’ve got to put the guns down,” Simmons said.

Metra Bell lost her 19-year-old son Darrell Mitchell to gun violence less than a year ago. Police arrested two juveniles in connection to his death.

“I’m tired of feeling this pain. This pain never goes away it is rea,” Bell said, speaking before dozens of people at the demonstration.

Mitchell grew up in the Montbello neighborhood. Bell says she still has a lot of questions about her son’s death and wants to help put a stop to similar acts of violence.

“That was my baby. But today, I am his voice and I will stand,” said Bell.