It’s time to shine your ride at the inaugural Dove Valley Classic car show.

Combining Fathers day, a classic car show, and supporting Colorado Athletic Trainers association, in conjunction with the Denver Broncos. In addition benefitting the Freedom Service Dogs of America charity.

Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks and vendor booths. There will also be appearances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and some of the Denver Broncos themselves, including Andrew Beck. This event is FREE for spectators!

For more information and to pre-register, please visit https://www.coloradoata.org.