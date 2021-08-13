Douglas County Schools welcomes kids back to a new school year

The 2021-2022 school year is in full swing in Douglas County. The district is excited to have students return to school with as much consistency and normalcy as possible with a safe environment.

For the safety of the students and staff, the district developed a layered COVID protocols for the new school year, in collaboration and in accordance with the Tri-County Health Department and their recommendations.

In alignment with this guidance, DCSD is:

“Recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public places, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools.”

In addition, DCSD is requiring its student-facing staff who are not fully vaccinated to wear a face covering while indoors.

Schools will work with families to accommodate their students’ needs and comfort levels so that every student has an enjoyable and safe learning environment. Behavior such as “mask shaming”, “bullying”, and “intimidation or harassment” will not be tolerated.

Per the Tri-County Health Department:

“Like much of the guidance released by the CDC, CDPHE, and TCHD, for the 2021-2022 school year, at this point, universal masking should be understood not as a requirement but as a strong science-based recommendation.”

The district continue to have regular conversations with the Tri-County Health Department. Currently, they remain supportive of our layered approach to COVID mitigation. One factor in this decision is the fact that vaccination rates in Douglas County remain strong.