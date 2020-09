DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Dr. Thomas S. Tucker, Superintendent of the Douglas County School District, is on leave, according to the Public Information Officer of DCSD.

“Superintendent Thomas Tucker is currently on leave and visiting his ailing mother in Arkansas. No further information is available at this time,” the PIO at DCSD told FOX31.

A source within the district told our Problem Solvers that Dr. Tucker is “on leave pending an investigation.'”