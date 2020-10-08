Douglas County School District board selects Interim Superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education announced Thursday that it selected Corey Wise as the school district’s interim superintendent.

Wise has been with DCSD for 25 years. He began in the district as a student teacher, and later held the roles of teacher, assistant principal, and founding principal of Legend High School.

Wise currently serves as DCSD’s Executive Director of Schools for the East Highlands Ranch Region and Alternative Education.

“I love Douglas County,” said Mr. Wise. “I appreciate and value all of the people who make up the

Douglas County School District. We are going to work hard to continue to make us better, to

bring in the voices needed, listen to them, and bring the community together to find ways to make

the school district stronger. It’s not about the past, it’s not about right now, it’s really about what

we’re going to do moving forward.”

Wise will officially assume the role on Oct. 9, following the 14-day waiting period.