Douglas County School Board votes interim superintendent finalist

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School Board voted on a sole finalist to fill the interim superintendent position on Saturday night.

Dr. Damon Brown was chosen in a 4-3 vote by the DCSD during a special meeting.

“Dr. Damon Brown has worked in Colorado K-12 education for more than 18 years and currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent for Mapleton Public Schools. Dr. Brown is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve,” DCSD said in a statement.

The superintendent position was announced to be vacated by Dr. Thomas Tucker on Sept. 8 claiming family health reasons. His official last day is scheduled for Sept. 30.

FOX31 confirmed that Tucker has been under investigation since Sept. 1 stemming from a workplace discrimination allegation.

The district sent FOX31 the following statement: “On September 1, 2020, the Douglas County School District Board of Education received a complaint of workplace discrimination against Dr. Thomas Tucker from a DCSD employee. Per DCSD policy and consistent with best practice, the Board of Education immediately placed Dr. Tucker on paid administrative leave and retained a third-party investigator to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the allegations.

Because this is a personnel matter regarding an ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time.”

The Board is expected to officially appoint Dr. Brown as interim superintendent at its regular meeting on Oct. 6.