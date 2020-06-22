Douglas County Libraries Creating a New At-Home Experience

Despite the closure due to COVID-19, Douglas County Libraries (DCL) continues to find innovative ways to connect with the community. The library’s newest endeavor, DCL Delivers Good Times, provides customers in Douglas County with entertaining new ways to enjoy library services and materials through at-home experiences and celebrations.

Each DCL Delivers package was created for small, safe outdoor gatherings with Colorado’s Safer at Home guidelines in mind. The Backyard BBQ and Backyard Party packages include a mix of nontraditional library materials and signature extras to make gatherings at home easy, convenient and fun. The library’s free Backyard Movie Night package, part of the initial DCL Delivers offering, has already booked up for the summer.

The Backyard Party package is free, but you may want to jump on it soon since there might be a wait list.