Douglas County dad donates money to buy thermometers for schools

PARKER, COLO. (KDVR) — Parker Councilman Jeff Toborg, with the help of friends, donated $7,000 to buy thermometers for Douglas County Schools.

“As a Douglas County dad, it’s important to take health seriously,” Toborg said.

Robert Beatty owns Zumm, a veteran owned and operated technology manufacturing company which has manufactured an all American designed and made infrared touchless thermometer.

“There are a lot of different versions out there, we use a Heimann sensor from Germany,” Beatty said.

Councilman Toberg was sold. He and friends raised $7,000 to buy 100 thermometers to be given to Douglas County Schools. “It’s going to be to check kids coming in. I imagine it will be in the health offices and the administration offices,” Toberg said.

And to sweeten the pot Zumm matched the donation. “My employees are putting in overtime to build these things for the school district,” Beatty said.

Like Councilman Toborg says, protecting our kids is a worthwhile cause.