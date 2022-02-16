DougCo teachers’ windshields covered with negative flyers

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A handful of Douglas County teachers found more than just snow on their windshields Wednesday after someone placed negative flyers on specific staff members’ vehicles.

The flyers were sent to FOX31 by multiple teachers and they said the following:

“Most Teachers Are Good and We Appreciate Them! You Are Bad! Get Out and Leave! ALL Teachers Unions Are Bad! Teachers Unions Are Not For The Kids and Not For the Parents! The Whole Nation Sees That! Douglas County Parents, Grandparents, and Taxpayers OWN the Schools! Remember That! We Approve The Curriculum, NOT YOU, NOT the Teachers Unions”

A flyer left on the windshields of Douglas County teachers on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

One of the teachers on the receiving end was Julie Hensley, who teaches at Legend High School in Parker.

“I wasn’t even angry, I was just heartbroken,” Hensley said. “I felt like I was being personally attacked. It made me feel somewhat upset because it said you are bad, get out, leave.”

The educator said her back window was painted with the message: “Come together, DCSD deserves better,” which she presumes is a nod to the recent turmoil in the district.

“I don’t find anything horrible about that message,” said Hensley, “[but] to put hateful messages out there, and to threaten people, it’s not OK. It’s just not.”

A spokesperson from the Douglas County School District said that so far, three flyers have been reported at Legend High School, with an additional three also being reported at nearby Iron Horse Elementary.

The parking lots at Legend High School have plenty of cameras, but the district would not comment on whether they identified or captured those responsible for the flyers.

Once word was circulated regarding the negative flyers, someone left another round of opinionated flyers on windshields at Iron Horse. They read as follows:

“You are AMAZING. You are APPRECIATED. You are SUPPORTED. You are ENOUGH. You are LOVED. There is a lot of negativity going around right now and we know ignoring it is hard, if not impossible. We hope you know that for every negative thought, feeling, or action being thrown around there are double or triple positive thoughts, feelings, and actions also being thrown around. We hope this little note helps you focus on how amazing you are and on the amazing things you are doing for all of your students and families. You are seen and appreciated. More than you will ever know.”

Credit: Flyers left on teachers’ vehicles at Iron Horse – Feb. 16