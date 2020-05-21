Do’s and Don’ts for enjoying the outdoors this Memorial Day weekend

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — After weeks of staying at home, many people are dreaming of a Memorial Day barbecue, or some fun in the sun. But doctors say it’s important to make good decisions.

“I think everyone wants to be outside,” Dr. Eric Hill, chair of emergency services at the Medical Center of Aurora, said. Under the Safer at Home phase, residents are asked to stay within 10 miles of home for recreation.

Hill says follow guidelines and be smart if you are making plans.

“I think you have to do so in a careful, thoughtful manner about where you are going. What can you control when you are there? Can I social distance while I am there?” he said.

Gatherings should still be limited to 10 or fewer people, so large barbecues on the other side of town are a bad idea. Crowded reservoir beaches are also not advised.

“That’s very different than if I go to a cabin, or a campsite, or a hike and I’m more spaced out, and I’m not in a large group. It’s a safer practice,” Hill said.

He said each person must decide what level of risk they are willing to take, remembering COVID-19 is still in our community.

“Take your own health seriously. Fortunately, yes, many people do well. But I’ve seen people who have not done well, and unfortunately some really young people have not done well. It’s heartbreaking,” he said.